Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Joins Fortnite

Naomi Osaka has attained rare air: She’s not a Fortnite Icon.

The former world No. 1 joins the likes of LeBron James in the Fortnite Icon Series – meaning players will be able to get the Naomi Outfits for their in-game character to ‘wear’ and express themselves.

This represents the trend of more and more A-List talent connecting with their fans through metaverse-like digital experiences

“I’ve been playing Fortnite for a long time – when I saw LeBron had joined the Icon Series, it made me want to join the Fortnite family too,” Osaka said. “It’s really amazing to be able to connect with so many people around the world”

THE NAOMI OSAKA OUTFITS: Naomi Osaka brings the spirit of individuality to Fortnite. Players and fans can choose from two Naomi Outfits for their in-game character – the Naomi Osaka Outfit and the Dark Priestess Naomi Outfit.

○ The Outfits and accessories become available for purchase in the item shop Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 7 PM ET.

○ Fun fact: Naomi’s sister Mari helped design the in-game Naomi Outfits, which are inspired by her heritage. Naomi was really able to express her multifaceted self through these Outfits

● THE TOURNAMENT: Compete in the Naomi Osaka Cup happening March 2. The top-performing players in each region will unlock both Outfits and both Pickaxes/Back Blings from the Naomi Osaka Set, as well as a Spray

● WATCH NAOMI OSAKA LIVE: Naomi will be buddying up with berleezy on berleezy’s Twitch channel starting Tuesday, March 1, at 7 PM ET, for a casual stream where viewers can get an early sneak peak of the Naomi Outfits in action

● NAOMI MURAL IN LOS ANGELES: To celebrate Naomi coming into Fortnite, a mural showcasing her in-game Outfits will go up in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Monday February 28