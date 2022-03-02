Tennis Channel to Provide Exclusive First-Ball to Last-Ball Coverage of BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Paula Badosa of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the women’s final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

The BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held March 7 – 20, 2022 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, will feature expansive domestic television coverage on Tennis Channel, with nearly 120 total hours of live action.

The BNP Paribas Open will once again be broadcast exclusively within the United States courtesy of Tennis Channel, with first ball to last ball coverage across Tennis Channel and on-demand digital subscription service Tennis Channel Plus.

Tennis Channel will begin its broadcast on Tuesday, March 8 with live coverage of the Eisenhower Cup, a special one-night TieBreak Tens charity event featuring many of the biggest stars on the WTA Tour, headlined by 2018 BNP Paribas Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Coverage of the BNP Paribas Open will commence on Wednesday, March 9 with a full day of coverage of the WTA Tour main draw first round and ATP Tour qualifying action. Coverage will continue through Sunday, March 20, culminating with the women’s singles final beginning at 1:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. ET), followed by the men’s singles final. In addition, the popular “Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open” will be broadcast daily from a studio on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, beginning Wednesday, March 9 and continuing through the last day of play, for a full 60 minutes of commentary and analysis prior to live tennis coverage.

Cameron Norrie is defending Indian Wells’ men’s champion. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Tennis Channel broadcast talent for the BNP Paribas Open will include Steve Weissman, Martina Navratilova, Jan-Michael Gambill, Brett Haber, Chanda Rubin, Tracy Austin, Pam Shriver, Paul Annacone, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Leif Shiras, Ari Wolf, and Jason Goodall.

Additionally, live streaming of all main draw singles matches will be available via the Official 2022 BNP Paribas Open mobile app to fans on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, as well as via the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and Tennis Channel Plus.

For a full list of international broadcasters, please visit the BNP Paribas Open website.

