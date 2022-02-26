Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka Headlines 2022 Eisenhower Cup! At The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens

Naomi Osaka will return to action at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden next month. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Naomi Osaka returns to action under the lights of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden next month.

Former World No. 1 and 2018 BNP Paribas Open champion Osaka will headline the 2022 Eisenhower Cup – a one-night Tie Break Tens event to take place Tuesday, March 8th at Stadium 2 of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The Eisenhower Cup returns to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden after a successful debut in 2019. This year’s iteration of the event will take place on International Women’s Day and will feature many of the biggest names on the WTA Tour.

Joining the four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka will be defending BNP Paribas Open champion Paula Badosa, 2015 champion Simona Halep, world No. 2 and two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari,Ons Jabeur and 19-year-old phenom and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will also compete in the charity event. One additional participant in the Eisenhower Cup will be announced in the coming days.

Reigning Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa joins Naomi Osaka in the field. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

“We are thrilled that The Eisenhower Cup will return to serve as a kickoff to the BNP Paribas Open and raise funds for such a worthwhile cause,” said Tommy Haas, BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director. “Tennis fans will get to see the brightest stars of the WTA Tour in action during this unique and fun event, and we thank all of these incredible players for their participation. What a perfect way to welcome everyone to another year in Tennis Paradise.”

The fast-paced, innovative Tie Break Tens format consists of first to ten-point tie break matches. The event will be an eight-player single elimination draw, with a total of seven matches being held during the course of the evening.

The Eisenhower Cup will begin at 7:30 p.m. and all tickets will be $25. All ticket proceeds from the event will benefit local women’s charitable organizations. Tickets to the Eisenhower Cup are now on-sale at bnpparibasopen.com/eisenhower-cup.