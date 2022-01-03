ATP Cup – Day 3 Photo Gallery featuring Schwartzman, Tsitsipas, Bautista Agut, Ruud and More!

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Roberto Bautista Agut of Team Spain stretches for a shot during his match against Casper Ruud of Team Norway on day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Diego Schwartzman of Team Argentina hits a shot between his legs during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Greece on day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, 03 January, 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Greece hits a shot during his match against Diego Schwartzman of Team Argentina on day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, 03 January, 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Diego Schwartzman (L) of Team Argentina meets with Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Greece at the net after their match on day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, 03 January, 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Alejandro Tabilo of Chile hits a shot during his match against Filip Krajinovic of Team Serbia on day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, 03 January, 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Casper Ruud of Team Norway prepares to serve during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Team Spain on day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain hits a shot during his match against Viktor Durasovic of Team Norway on day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT