Tennis Photo Gallery – Day 2 at the Melbourne Summer Set feat. Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray and More!

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during a doubles match with Jaume Munar of Spain against Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez of Argentina on Day 2 of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Naomi Osaka of Japan during her match against Alize Cornet of France on day two of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Andy Murray of Britain during their match against Facundo Bagnis of Argentina on Day 2 of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Rinky Hijikata of Australia in action during their match against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland on Day 2 of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania during their match against Arina Rodionova of Australia on Day 2 of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands in action during her match against Kimberly Birrell of Australia on day two of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Rafael Nadal (right) and Jaume Munar of Spain during a doubles against Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez of Argentina on Day 2 of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT