Day 1 – Adelaide International Tennis Photo Gallery featuring Tomljanovic, Barty, Sakkari, and More!

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) in her match against Heather Watson (GBR) during Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) in her match against Storm Sanders (AUS) during Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Laslo Djere (SRB) in his match against Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) during Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January, 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Australian tennis player Ash Barty at a press conference during Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Maria Sakkari of Greece in her match against Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia (SLO) during Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Storm Sanders (AUS) in her match against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) during Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Maddison Inglis (AUS) in her match against Irene Burillo Escorihuela (ESP) on Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea during his match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Katie Boulter of Britain in her match against Daria Saville of Australia during Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during his match against Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea on Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Daria Saville of Australia in her match against Katie Boulter of Britain during Day 1 of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive, in Adelaide, Australia, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT