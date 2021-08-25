- Serena Williams Pulls Out of U.S. Open
Serena Williams Pulls Out of U.S. Open
-
- Updated: August 25, 2021
Twenty-three-time grand slam champion Serena Williams will miss the US Open, so she can recover from a torn hamstring. Williams announced the news on social media Wednesday. Serena Williams joined Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal in announcing her withdrawal from the upcoming and final Grand Slam of the year.
Williams wrote on Instagram, “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.”
She continued, “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”