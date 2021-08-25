- Venus Williams Announces Withdrawl from US Open
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/26/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/26/21
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/26/21
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/26/21
- Photos from the ATP Challenger – BNP Paribas Polish Cup
- Serena Williams Pulls Out of U.S. Open
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/25/21
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/25/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/25/21
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/25/21
- FILA to Celebrate 110th Anniversary @ The 2021 U.S. OPEN TENNIS
- Zverev Beats Rublev for Cincinnati Masters Title and Immediately Puts Focus on U.S. Open
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/24/21
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/24/21
Venus Williams Announces Withdrawl from US Open
-
- Updated: August 25, 2021
Two-time champion Venus Williams announced her withdrawal from the 2021 US Open on social media, due to a persistent leg injury, making this the first time since 2003 neither of the Williams sisters will appear in the tournament.
“Not the best news from Serena and I today. I, too, am unable to play the US Open. It’s super super super disappointing,” Venus said. “Having some issues with my leg all this summer and just couldn’t work through it.”
However, now that Venus has more time on her hands, she urged the world’s “bachelors” to come forward.
“I know I said this year I was undateable at Wimbledon, but I have changed my mind now,” Venus added.
“Now that I have free time, I’m accepting applications from all bachelors above five feet tall, smart but not smarter than me, has a job and doesn’t talk too much.”