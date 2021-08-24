FILA to Celebrate 110th Anniversary @ The 2021 U.S. OPEN TENNIS





FILA to Celebrate 110th Anniversary Debuting All New Tennis Collections in New York City

World No.1 Ash Barty to Wear “110 Year Collection” Paying Homage to Brand’s Historical Archives;



To honor the 110th anniversary of the brand, FILA will release two all-new collections to be worn on court by select sponsored tennis players at the final Grand Slam of the season. World No. 1 Ash Barty and Americans John Isner, Reilly Opelka and Sam Querrey will don the exclusive “110 Year Collection,” while FILA sponsored athletes Sofia Kenin, Karolina Pliskova and Diego Schwartzman will sport the new Wildcard Collection in New York City.

Wildcard Collection Adds Contemporary Flare For Season’s Final Grand Slam

110 Year Collection

The 110 Year Collection celebrates the brand’s signature style with fashion-forward designs inspired by sketches from the FILA archives. The classic line features a color palette of FILA Navy / White / Marina Blue, harkening back to the brand’s roots in tennis, which includes some of the most iconic and recognizable styles in history. This limited-edition collection combines the vintage styles of the brand’s rich tennis heritage with complementary silhouettes in today’s performance fabrics, perfectly suited to allow FILA sponsored athletes to be at their best on court in New York this summer.

The collection offers a variety of FILA’s most popular styles, with the Racerback Tank and Short Sleeve Polo for women, each paired with the A-Line Skort, along with a flattering and timeless 110 Year Dress. Isner, Opelka and Querrey will choose from a classic Short Sleeve Crew with chest-level horizontal striping or the similarly-styled Short Sleeve Polo, each offered in the collection’s primary colors of navy, white and marina blue. The Signature Stripe Polo is destined to become the latest in a long line of iconic FILA on-court styles, paired with the classic navy Stretch Woven Short.

Both the men and women will round out the 110 Year Collection with the iconic FILA French Terry jacket featuring the heritage signature stripe side panel and rib knit stripe detailing at the collar, cuffs and button band. This vintage piece is instantly recognizable as one of the most iconic looks in the brand’s history, paying homage to FILA’s role as a pioneer and an innovator in tennis fashion, which included bringing color to the traditionally white-clad world of tennis. A French Terry track pant will complete the collection.

All pieces in the 110 Year Collection feature a special FILA x 110 Anniversary logo, including three upgraded footwear styles that are ready to play both on and off the court. Each FILA sponsored athlete wearing the 110 Year Collection in New York City will sport a marina / fila navy / white style of the Axilus 2 Energized, FILA’s leading performance tennis shoe. Also included in the collection will be the Tennis 88 street sneaker and Drifter Lux slide.

Wildcard Collection

Kenin, Pliskova and Schwartzman will make their own fashion statement on court when they introduce the Wildcard Collection, featuring modern takes on styles of the past with a mystifying color palette of rattan / dusk blue / stucco / black and moonlight.

Kenin and Pliskova will select from a range of styles and silhouettes, including a classic Racerback Tank in three distinct color styles; a High Neck Racerback Tank with delicately printed front and back yoke; a Full Coverage Tank featuring contrast color piping detail with flatlock stitching at front and back; and a Short Sleeve Top with mesmerizing printed side panels under the arm. Players can pair any of the top options back to one of three distinct skort options: the 12.5 inch Side Wrap Skort, with a printed undershort and offered in dusk blue / moonlight / black; the 13.5 inch Flirt Skort, with contrast color piping and a rubber FILA tennis ball logo; and the 14.5 inch Scoop Skort, offered in black / rattan / dusk blue. Not to be forgotten is the Wildcard Dress, a tried and true FILA staple highlighted by a back cut out opening and flatlock stitching at the front and back.

Schwartzman and fellow FILA sponsored ATP Tour players will debut offerings from the men’s Wildcard drop in a tantalizing color palette of white / muskmelon / dusk blue / stucco / black and moonlight. Standouts of the collection include three top options: the Short Sleeve Crew, the Short Sleeve Polo and the Contrast Polo. Each specially designed option can be paired back to the all-new Short, built on dense stretch woven fabric and available in white, black or dusk blue plaid.

FILA sponsored athletes wearing the Wildcard collection will also debut two limited-edition styles of the Axilus 2 Energized. WTA Tour players will wear a white / black / stucco style while ATP Tour players will vie for Grand Slam glory in a statement-making stucco / muskmelon / white style.

Both the 110 Year and Wildcard collections will be available for purchase onsite at Flushing Meadows at a FILA Tennis pop-up retail store and at specialty retailers nationwide.

FILA has a long and distinguished history in the world of tennis that includes endorsements of ATP Tour and WTA athletes, tennis tournaments and organizations. FILA is a sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open, the Tennis Hall of Fame Open, National Bank Open & Omnium Banque Nationale, the Western & Southern Open, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the Argentina Open, the Cordoba Open, the Rio Open, the Rakuten Japan Open, the China Open and the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship. In addition to event partnerships, FILA is an official supplier to Tennis Canada, the Argentine Tennis Association (AAT) Junior Tennis Champions Center, Van der Meer Tennis and John Newcombe Tennis Ranch.

2021 marks the 110th anniversary of the FILA® brand, which was established by the FILA brothers of Biella, Italy. FILA® is now a leading sport and leisure footwear and apparel brand that is distributed worldwide. FILA has achieved world-class recognition in tennis by marketing high design and style content products that are endorsed by professional athletes from all around the world.