Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 5 Starring Murray, Sabalenka, Shapovalov and More!

Denis Shapovalov took a 5-1 first-set lead against Andy Murray of Britain in their Wimbledon third round match. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Two-time champion Andy Murray of Britain fell twice in the opening two games and changed his shoes afterward. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur rallied past Garbine Muguruza to make history as the first Arab woman to each the Wimbledon round of 16. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Garbine Muguruza’s defeat leaves Angelique Kerber as the only former Wimbledon champion still standing in the field. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
American Sebastian Korda conquered British No. 1 Daniel Evans for his first trip to the Wimbledon round of 16. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Russian wild card Ludmilla Samsonova surprised Sloane Stephens 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and will play Karolina Pliskova for a quarterfinal spot. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Hard-hitting Russian Andrey Rublev fought off Fabio Fognini in four sets. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka dropped just three games against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and now stands one win from his first major quarterfinal. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
“I can’t say that I’m too pleased with the way I performed. I felt like today I was a bit off, especially with serving,” said world No. 1 Novak Djokovic after defeating Denis Kudla. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) arrives in the royal box to watch the 3rd round match between Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL