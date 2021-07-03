10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 6 Starring Federer, Gauff, Kerber and More!

Roger Federer topped Cameron Norrie to reach a record-extending 69th Grand Slam fourth round. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Seventeen-year-old Coco Gauff defeated Kaja Juvan to reach her second Wimbledon fourth round. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Angelique Kerber, the lone former Wimbledon champion still standing in the ladies draw, will play Coco Gauff for a quarterfinal spot. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Nick Kyrgios retired with a sore shoulder against Felix Auger-Aliassime. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
” I think I highly believe in my chances, and I have to come with a lot of confidence,” said Felix Auger-Aliassime who will face Alexander Zverev on Manic Monday. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Eighteen-year-old British wild card Emma Raducanu beat Sorana Cirstea becoming the youngest British woman in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon fourth round. EPA-EFE/AELTC / Jonathan Nackstrand / POOL
” Today was probably not the best match I played so far this tournament just feeling-wise, how comfortable I was. But I found a way to win,” said Alexander Zverev who topped Taylor Fritz. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Less than one month after knee surgery, Taylor Fritz reached the Wimbledon third round. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
“I think it’s disgraceful behavior from someone that is a Slam champion,” said Ajla Tomljanovic, who believed third-round opponent Jelena Ostapenko used an injury timeout as a tactical tool. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
No. 30-seeded Paula Badosa beat Magda Linette 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
” I just felt very much at peace out there, really sort of a tranquility,” eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer said after beating Cameron Norrie of Britain at Wimbledon. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA