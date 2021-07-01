10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 4 Starring Barty, Federer, Kerber and More!

Roger Federer showed shot-making brilliance beating Richard Gasquet to reach the Wimbledon third round for a record 18th time. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Angelique Kerber edged Sara Sorribes Tormo in the longest women’s match of the tournament. Kerber and Garbine Muguruza are the only former women’s champions still standing. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Nick Kyrgios was inspired and inked and will face 16th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in round three. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
No. 20-seeded Coco Gauff stopped Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Briton Cameron Norrie of Britain defeated Alex Bolt and will play Roger Federer in round three. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty beat Anna Blinkova. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev topped Carlos Alcaraz to reach the third round for the third time. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Camila Giorgi fell to Australian Open semifinalist Karolina Muchova. EPA-EFE/AELTC/Ian Walton / POOL
Richard Gasquet displayed his brilliant backhand, but it wasn’t enough to top Roger Federer. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
At 39, Roger Federer is the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon third round since a 40-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1975. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA