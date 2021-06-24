Tickets for Next Gen ATP Finals on Sale Today

The Next Gen ATP Finals are set for November 9-13th at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. Photo credit: ATP

The top young stars in the sport will try to climb the cloud in Milan—and you can join them.

The ATP and Italian Tennis Federation announced tickets are on sale today for the Next Gen ATP Finals set for November 9-13th at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. The tournament is the innovative showcase event for the world’s best 21-and-under players.

The 2021 event marks the fourth edition of the tournament, following cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19. To purchase tickets or for more information on tickets, please visit this Next Gen ATP Finals link.

The award-winning event features cutting-edge technological innovations and a unique short-format presentation of the game, with past champions including Italy’s Jannik Sinner, current World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and South Korea’s Hyeon Chung.

From today, tickets for individual sessions and season tickets for the entire five-day event will be available for purchase.

“Since its inception, this event has helped shine an important spotlight on the brightest young talents in our sport, creating great champions and driving innovation in the process,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. “We are delighted to see it returning this year and would like to thank the FIT, and all event partners, for their commitment to promoting the future of our sport.”