Ash Barty Honors Evonne Goolagong With Fila Outfit for Wimbledon



“It’s hard to put into words how much of an impact Evonne has had on the culture of tennis in Australia and on me personally, I don’t think there is anyone more iconic in our sport,” Ash Barty said. Photo credit: Fila

Ash Barty will pay tribute to her tennis hero, Aussie legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley, at Wimbledon.

World No. 1 Barty will debut Fila’s Trailblazer collection, an exclusive offering that pays homage to former Fila brand ambassador and multiple Grand Slam champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Barty’s specially-designed Trailblazer collection commemorates the 50th anniversary of Goolagong Cawley’s incredible triumph in London in 1971.

Barty—the second Australian to ascend to the World No.1 ranking after mentor and friend Goolagong Cawley—will wear the Trailblazer collection to showcase the profound impact that her compatriot has left on the sport and in Indigenous communities across Australia.

“It’s hard to put into words how much of an impact Evonne has had on the culture of tennis in Australia and on me personally, I don’t think there is anyone more iconic in our sport,” Barty said. “I am very proud to wear this commemorative collection from Fila in celebration not only of her momentous victories on the court, but also her incredible legacy off of it.”

Evonne Goolagong Cawley in action at the 1971 Wimbledon. Photo credit: Fila

The tribute has touched the legendary graceful serve-and-volleyer.

“Wow, it just blows my mind,” Hall of Famer Goolagong Cawley said. “What a wonderful thing to do, what a wonderful honor. It’s truly fantastic.”

The collection takes a traditional play on crisp, clean whites and fuses it with details inspired by an on-court look Goolagong Cawley wore back in the day.

Pieces include the Racerback Tank featuring a stretch interlock fabric and laser-cut flowers at the back; a traditional 13.5” skort with laser cut scalloped hem and laser-cut flowers at the front and side; and a pant and track jacket combo perfect for the pre-match warm up.

Sofia Kenin, Kiki Bertens, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Mackie McDonald will wear a collaborative collection created in partnership with Brooks Brothers, while additional Fila athletes will debut the brand’s new White Line and Essentials collections.