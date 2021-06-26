- Seven Canadians to Feature in the 2021 Wimbledon Main Draw
- Wimbledon Draws and Order of Play for 6/28/21
- Update: Wimbledon Doubles Draws Announced
- Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw: Djokovic, Tsitsipas in Same Half, Federer in Medvedev’s Quarter
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Gabriel Markus • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Viking International Eastbourne Draws and Order of Play for 6/26/21
- Mallorca Championships Draws and Order of Play for 6/26/21
- Wimbledon Singles Draws Announced
- Viking International Eastbourne Draws and Order of Play for 6/25/21
- Mallorca Championships Draws and Order of Play for 6/25/21
- Thiem announces Withdrawal from Wimbledon Following Wrist Injury in Mallorca
- Wimbledon 2021 • Predicted To Be the Wettest In 15 years
- Slinger Bag Announces Acquisition of SaaS Technology Platform – Foundation Tennis
- Tickets for Next Gen ATP Finals on Sale Today
- Ash Barty Honors Evonne Goolagong With Fila Outfit for Wimbledon
Wimbledon Draws and Order of Play for 6/28/21
-
- Updated: June 26, 2021
The Championships Wimbledon
SW19, Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 28-July 11th, 2021
£35,016,000
The 134th Championships Wimbledon
The grass-court Grand Slam returns in full glory this month. The 2020 Wimbledon was cancelled due to the pandemic marking the first time in 75 years The Championships were not contested. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is halfway to the calendar Grand Slam, is defending men’s champion. Simona Halep, who swept Serena Williams in the 2019 final, is defending ladies’ champion. Five-time former Wimbledon champion champion Venus Williams and two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray are among the prominent wild cards in the field. The All England Club awarded a total of £38 million in prize money to competitors at The Championships, 2019. This year, the total prize money is £35,016,000.
Singles Draw
Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: click here
Ladies’ Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw
Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: click here
Ladies’ Doubles Draw: click here
Completed Qualifying Draws
Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, June 28th: click here