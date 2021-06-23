Laver Cup-Boston Ticket Pre-Sale Today!

Pre-sale tickets for the 2021 Laver Cup-Boston are on sale today, Wednesday, June 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.



Through a special offer, fans can purchase multi-session tickets without hospitality before they go on sale to the general public. Enter INSIDER2021 in the Offer Code Box on Ticketmaster to take advantage of this exclusive offer.



This special pre-sale is limited to six multi-session tickets per customer. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.



The 2021 Laver Cup will be staged at the TD Garden in Boston, September 24-26th featuring 100 percent full crowd capacity.



Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg and led by Federer, has won all three Laver Cup championships staged in Prague, Chicago and Geneva.

