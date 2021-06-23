Viking International Eastbourne Draws and Order of Play for 6/24/21

Qualifier Camila Giorgi will face top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka at Eastbourne on Thursday. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS EDITORIAL USE ONLY





Viking International Eastbourne

Eastbourne, United Kingdom

June 21-26th, 2021

Grass-Court Tennis Visits British South Coast

The Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club welcomes grass-court tennis back this month. The Viking International Eastbourne celebrates its 46th anniversary of women’s tennis and its 10th anniversary of the men’s event this month. After two years in Nottingham, the ATP Tour event returned to Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, for a combined ATP Tour and WTA event in 2017.



Draw

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw:click here

Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, June 24th: click here