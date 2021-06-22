- Viking International Eastbourne Draws and Order of Play for 6/23/21
Mallorca Championships Draws and Order of Play for 6/23/21
- Updated: June 22, 2021
Mallorca Championships
Mallorca, Spain
June 20-26th, 2021
Prize Money: €783,655
Mallorca Hosts Grass-Court Tennis With Night Play
The 2021 grass-court swing, in the lead-up to The Championships at Wimbledon, features a new ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca. The Mallorca Championships was originally set to make its debut in 2020, but the event was not held due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, it will be the first time that an ATP Tour tournament has been contested in Mallorca since 2002 and also the first one hosted on grass in Spain.
Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, June 23rd: click here