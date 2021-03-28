Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/29/21

No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas squares off vs. Kei Nishikori at the Miami Open on Monday. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE







Miami Open – Miami Gardens

$4,299,205

March 22-April 4th, 2021

Barty Back to Defend Title, Big 3 MIA From Miami Open

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who beat Karolina Pliskova to win the 2019 Miami Open crown, is back to defend her title. Barty resides in the top half of the draw along with Wimbledon winner Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka. Second-seeded Naomi Osaka returns to action for the first time since she won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, though eight-time champion Serena Williams withdrew recovering from oral surgery. On the men’s side, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and 2019 champion Roger Federer have all withdrawn. It marks the first time since the 2004 Rolex Paris Masters that none of the Big 3 will play in a Masters 1000 event. That will create open opportunity for the rest of the men’s field. Attendance will be capped at between 800 and 1,000 fans per session due to pandemic safety protocols.

Miami Open

Women’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]

Women’s Doubles Main Draw: [click here]

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]



Men’s Singles Draw: [click here]

Men’s Doubles Draw: [click here]

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]

Order of Play for Monday, March 29th: [Click Here]

