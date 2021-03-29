Roger Federer Teams up with Switzerland Tourism

Roger Federer is laying out the welcome mat for Switzerland.

After years of positively representing Switzerland through his sporting excellence and friendly, down-to-earth manner, Federer has now become an official brand ambassador for Swiss Tourism.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has signed with the Swiss national tourism board, Switzerland Tourism. The common goal: attracting guests to visit Switzerland with its energizing nature.

Together, Swiss Tourism and Federer will develop initiatives to promote Switzerland globally. Federer, who has served as Swiss flag bearer at the Olympic Games, says he takes great pride in his new role.

“I have always felt, whenever I step on the court, I am representing Switzerland. Whenever it says my name, there is a Swiss flag next to it,” Federer said. “I have been very proud to do that for the first 22 years I have been on tour, and it will always be like that. To join forces with ST now is a logical step for me.”

An ad campaign featuring Federer will debut in European cities next month followed by America and Asia Pacific. A series of visuals and short clips will showcase Federer being energized by Swiss nature. On MySwitzerland.com/Roger, guests will be able to discover Switzerland through Roger’s eyes. He presents his preferred places, Swiss highlights as well as hidden gems.

“I have been all over the world. My favorite place has always remained Switzerland. It’s the country I miss the most, when I’m traveling,” Federer said.

The Basel-born Federer is excited to support his home country, and he will do it for a charitable cause. The compensation for his appearances as new ambassador for ST goes to the Roger Federer Foundation supporting disadvantaged children in Switzerland.