US Naval Academy Fundraiser for Lt. Hunt • Tennis Champion

Dear Friend in the tennis and military communities,

I am sharing with you a drive by the United States Naval Academy to raise funds to honor the legacy of Lt. Joe Hunt (Class of 1942) in its men’s tennis center project.

9 days are left in the drive. The details and opportunities to make a pledge are in this link and pdf attachment.

https://www.givecampus.com/schools/USNAFoundation/usna-dyer-tennis-clubhouse-renovation

Video Credit: United States Tennis Association and U.S. Open



Naval Academy Athletics does NOT receive federal funds and relies on donors.



· All contributions are tax-deductible.

· Pledges of gifts can be spread out over 4 years.

Editors Note: Tennis Balls is hoping that they can raise the funds. Our founder and Lt. Joe Hunt were buddies at USC. We are pretty sure they flew a lot together. Tommy always was building up hours and taking friends along. Lt. Joe Hunt was an amazing athlete. Maybe one of the finest ever. We found Joe Hunt the Grand nephew by way of eBay and an Ojai trophy. We formed a lifetime friendship. We are all proud of getting the Naval Academy to name a court for Joe. A tourney for Joe. And hopefully now this. Oh. And the U.S. Open Military Appreciation Day too. (Lovey Jergens)