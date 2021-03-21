10sBalls.com
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021 Photo Gallery

Daria Kasatkina of Russia poses with her trophy after winning her final match against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021 WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 21 March 2021. Gasparyan retired from the match due to an injury. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
