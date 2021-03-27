Sore Shoulder Forces Simona Halep Out of Miami

- Miami Open Photo Gallery Featuring Nishikori, Tsitsipas, Swiatek and More
- Updated: March 27, 2021
A sore right shoulder has knocked Simona Halep out of the Miami Open.
The reigning Wimbledon champion, who scored a 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over Caroline Garcia in her Miami opener, revealed she arrived in Florida nursing shoulder pain.
The third-seeded Halep and Angelique Kerber toppled the top-seeded team of Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens in their Miami doubles first-round match.
As a result of Halep’s withdrawal, Anastasija Sevastova, who beat 31st-seeded Coco Gauff, takes a walkover into the fourth round.
“I’m very sorry I have to pull out of singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn’t let me play here as I expected,” Halep said in a statement. “I’m sad that I can’t continue, I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can’t. Hopefully next year I will be back healthy and better.
“I want to say a huge thank you to the Miami Open organizers and the WTA for all their efforts in staging this great event and for making us feel safe.”