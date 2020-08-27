Don't Miss
- 2020 US Open Singles Draws Unveiled
- Semi-finals Suspended In New York As Osaka Makes A Stand Against Racism
- Osaka Sparks Change, Says She Will Not Compete In Western & Southern Open Semifinal • Tennis Taking A Stance Against Racial Inequality
- Tennis In A Bubble In NYC • Ricky’s Preview And Pick For The Cincinnati Semifinals: Djokovic vs. Bautista Agut
- Tennis Balls Shares Photos From Cincinnati/ New York • Osaka, Andy Murray and More
- Alix Ramsay Gives An Overview Of Tennis From New York • Serena, Andy Murray And More
- Tennis • Tsitsipas Scrapes Past Isner, Serena Loses A Wild One To Sakkari In Cincinnati
- Tennis In A Bubble In New York | Cincinnati • Results • Draws • Order of Play
- Tennis News • Ricky’s Preview and Picks For Day 5 At The Western & Southern Open, Including Medvedev vs. Bautista Agut
- Tennis From Cincinnati | New York • Jo Konta Looks Impressive As All Around Her Look Frail
2020 US Open Singles Draws Unveiled
-
- Updated: August 27, 2020
The 2020 US Open men’s and women’s singles draws were released on Thursday, with top seeds Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova leading the respective brackets. Djokovic faces Damir Dzumhur in Round 1, while Pliskova drew Anhelina Kalinina.
US Open
August 31st – September 13th, 2020
New York, USA
ATP
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
WTA
Women’s Singles Draw: click here