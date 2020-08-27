2020 US Open Singles Draws Unveiled

2020 US Open Men’s #1 Seed – Novak Djokovic of Serbia.



The 2020 US Open men’s and women’s singles draws were released on Thursday, with top seeds Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova leading the respective brackets. Djokovic faces Damir Dzumhur in Round 1, while Pliskova drew Anhelina Kalinina.



US Open

August 31st – September 13th, 2020

New York, USA



ATP

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

2020 US Open Women’s #1 Seed – Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

WTA

Women’s Singles Draw: click here



