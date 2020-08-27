Semi-finals Suspended In New York As Osaka Makes A Stand Against Racism

It is Thursday morning and the match courts of
the Billie Jean King Tennis National Center are silent. There will be no play
today as a show of support for those fighting for equality and justice in the
wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin, on August 23.
The decision to suspend play came late on
Wednesday night and was prompted by the sudden withdrawal of Naomi Osaka from
the tournament. The semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open will now be
held on Friday.
Osaka had won her quarter-final against Anett
Kontaveit on Wednesday afternoon and came into her press conference at 4.30pm
to talk about forehands, backhands and general tennis matters. There seemed
nothing unusual about her demeanour; there were no indications of what was to
come.
But later that night, after the news emerged
that the Milwaukee Bucks had refused to take the court in their NBA playoff
game against Orlando Magic, Osaka took to Twitter and announced that she would
take no further part in the Western and Southern Open. The NBA cancelled the
rest of the night’s games; when Osaka posted her Tweet, she was still standing
alone on the tennis stage.
Making the point clear that “before I am an
athlete, I am a black woman” she said she was sickened by the repeated cases of
police violence against black people.
“Watching the continued genocide of Black
people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach,” she
wrote.
Within two hours, the tournament, with the
backing of all the relevant organisations, had cancelled its Thursday schedule
in support of Osaka’s decision.
An official statement read: “As a sport, tennis
is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice
that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States. The
USTA, ATP Tour, and WTA have decided to recognize this moment in time by
pausing tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August
27. Play will resume on Friday, August 28.”
Osaka’s mother is Japanese, her father is from
Haiti and while she represents Japan, she has lived most of her life in South
Florida. Her understanding of racism, then, has a truly international
background. And, not for the first time, she felt the need to speak out.
She used social media to voice her feelings
after the killing of George Floyd in May. She even wrote a first person piece
for the Esquire website about racism making the point that events in the United
States were no longer a domestic issue, they were now a cause of global
concern and outrage.
“Today’s protests have momentum and
promise,” she wrote in June. “This time, there is a different energy.
Different faces are involved in the movement. It’s gone global—from Oslo to
Osaka, from Tallahassee to Tokyo, protests have included people of all races
and ethnicities. There were even Black Lives Matter marches in Japan–something
many of us would never have expected or imagined possible.”
Not that Osaka imagined that her unilateral
move this week would make a huge difference; she just wanted to make her views
known and for her personal protest to be made public.
“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with
me not playing,” she wrote on Twitter, “but if I can get a conversation started
in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.”
It was a sentiment echoed by Milos Raonic who
found himself in the unenviable position of being the last player on site as
Osaka’s decision became a major news story.
He had just beaten Flip Krajinovic in a
gruelling three setter that lasted almost three hours. But nobody was
interested in that; the press pack wanted to know his views on protests,
boycotts and Black Lives Matter. Did he think he should follow Osaka’s example
and pull out?
“I think to really make a difference, it has to
be a banding together of athletes,” he said. “Right now, I’m 30 in the world.
Many people aren’t going to care what I do. But it would be the same thing if a
fifth guy on a team stepped out for a game, like Kyrie sitting out, I think it
makes a difference and it makes a point, but clearly is not getting the job
done.
“I think it’s not about the guys that are left
in this tournament. I think it’s about everybody being on the same page. If
three guys, four guys step up tomorrow, but everything continues as normal on
Monday when the US Open starts, you know, have we taken that next small step
after not playing the first day? That’s the thing.
“It’s not just about doing one small thing and
saying, hey, I did my part. It’s about continuously pursuing what you feel is
just and right. And I think it has to be a conversation with our whole group
and our whole representative players and, yeah, coaches. And ATP staff should
be involved in this, as well. It’s not just about players.
“I think it’s not about just taking one
small step and being, like, hey, I have done my part. It’s about taking a small
step and looking to take the next small step. I think that’s where the issue
is.
“And a lot of people opting out in the NBA, for
example, I think that was our first small step. Wearing the shirt, speaking out
about it. And I think this is their next step.
“I think we, as players, as the ATP and the WTA
Tour, need to look at what is our next step.”
An hour later, Thursday’s play had been
suspended and Osaka found herself surrounded by the USTA, the men’s and women’s
tours and by Milos Raonic – not that she would have necessarily expected him to
be her first champion – as she stood up for equality and justice. Tennis had
taken its first small step.