Rome Open 2019 Gallery With WTA And ATP Players – 10sBalls.com

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his men’s singles match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during their women’s singles second round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men’s semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Serena Williams of the USA in action against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden during their women’s singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 13 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their men’s singles second round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 14 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her women’s singles second round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 14 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Johanna Konta of Britain in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their women’s singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

