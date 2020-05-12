TennisBalls Shares A Photo Gallery From Rome 2019 • ATP/WTA Players

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men’s singles semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Johanna Konta of Britain during their women’s singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men’s singles third round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Zheng Saisai of China during their women’s singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 13 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men’s semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Johanna Konta of Britain during their women’s singles semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Fabio Fognini of Italy during their mens singles third round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

