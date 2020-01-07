Tennis • Tsitsipas Goes Crazy In ATP Cup Loss To Kyrgios, Australia Beats Greece 3-0

By Ricky Dimon

Nick Kyrgios is usually–if not always–the crazier of the two players in any singles match in which he is participating.

For once that was not the case at the ATP Cup on Tuesday night.

After losing the first set in a tiebreaker during a singles rubber against Kyrgios in the Greece vs. Australia tie, Stefanos Tsitsipas slammed his bench and chair with his racket and appeared to injure his father/coach. That promptly led to a talking-to from his mom.

Tsitsipas rebounded to take the second set but eventually lost a wild match 7-6(7), 6-7(3), 7-6(5) in two hours and 34 minutes. In addition to Kyrgios’ heroics, John Millman also won a singles rubber and Australia’s John Peers and Chris Guccione prevailed in doubles for a 3-0 victory over Greece.

Even prior to Tuesday’s festivities the Australians were already through to the ATP Cup quarterfinals in Sydney later this week.

“We’re carrying some momentum going to Sydney,” Kyrgios assured. “It could have been easy to take your foot off the gas today. I thought both the Greeks showed up and I think they really wanted to win this tie, but I was happy we both got it done today…. I served really well in big moments but the atmosphere was awesome.”

“We came here to Brisbane to do a job, so today was nice,” captain Lleyton Hewitt commented. “The quality of tennis was fantastic today and to be able to get through those two matches when the boys could have easily have taken their foot off the pedal today, and that’s not what we’re about. And when you wear the green and gold it’s not what it’s about. So I think everyone can be pretty proud of [Kyrgios and John Millman] today.”

Meanwhile, Great Britain booked a spot in the last eight when Bulgaria lost to Belgium. Grigor Dimitrov had a chance to clinch a quarterfinal berth for the underdog Bulgarians but lost his singles match against David Goffin from a set up.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: