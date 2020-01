ATP Cup Tennis Photo Gallery Of Schwartzman, Paire, Djokovic, Kyrgios, Cilic, & Nadal

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Borna Coric of Croatia on day 6 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS

Benoit Paire of France in action during his match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day 6 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Cristian Garin of Chile (not pictured) during day six of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action during his singles match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day 5 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Marin Cilic of Croatia wins a point in his match against Guido Pella of Argentina during day 6 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during day six of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: