Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Andy Murray takes the court in Marseille on Tuesday. Photo credit: Simon Bruty/USTA/US Open

Marseille Open

Marseille, France

February 5-11, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €724,015



Magic in Marseille

The Open 13 Provence, held on the Mediterranean coast in the city of Marseille, is one of five French tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar. This week, Hubert Hurkacz is the top seed. Grigor Dimitrov is seeded second, Karen Khachanov is the third seed and Frenchman Ugo Humbert is seeded fourth. The top four seeds each enjoyed first-round byes. Former player Jean-Francois Caujolle was a driving force in bringing a tour-level event to his hometown, and since the inaugural event in 1993, six Frenchmen have lifted the Marseille trophy, including Guy Forget in 1996; Fabrice Santoro, 1999; Arnaud Clement, 2006; Gilles Simon, 2007 and 2015; Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 2009, 2013 and 2017; and Michael Llodra, 2011. .



