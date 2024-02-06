- Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 6, 2024
- Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 6, 2024
- Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, February 5, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for this week’s ATP 250 events in Dallas, Marseille, and Cordoba
- Ostapenko Downs Alexandrova for Eighth Title in Linz
- Montpellier Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 4, 2024
- Alexandrova to Face Ostapenko in Linz Final
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Montpellier Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 3, 2024
- Krajicek and Ram Lift U.S. to Davis Cup World Group
- Eubanks and Korda Stake USA to 2-0 Lead over Ukraine in Davis Cup
- Montpellier Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 1, 2024
- Sebastian Korda to Open U.S. Davis Cup Tie vs. Ukraine
- Montpellier Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, January 31, 2024
- TC to Televise USA vs. Ukraine Davis Cup Tie Starting February 1
Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 6, 2024
-
- Updated: February 6, 2024
Dallas Open
Dallas, Texas
February 5-11, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $756,020
Americans Aim to Raise Roof in Dallas
The Dallas Open is one only 10 United States tournaments on the ATP Tour and the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States. It includes over 60 world-class ATP Tour professionals playing in singles and doubles (28-player singles main draw, and 16-team doubles draw) and over 20 hours of live domestic television and international distribution to 100 countries. Frances Tiafoe is the top seed. Tommy Paul is seeded second, US Open semifinalist Ben Shelton is third seed and Adrian Mannarino is seeded fourth.
Dallas Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Tuesday, February 6: Click Here