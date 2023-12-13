Adelaide International to Feature 16 Top 20 Players

Former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan headlines the Adelaide International. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 20 standouts will converge on Adelaide to tune-up for the Australian Open.

The Adelaide International, set for January 8-13th, will feature 13 of the world’s Top 20-ranked women as well as a trio of top-ranked men.

Former Wimbledon winner and 2023 Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina, world No.5 Jessica Pegula, Wimbledon singles champion, world No.7 Marketa Vondrousova and Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and world No.13 Jelena Ostapenko have all committed to playing Adelaide.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Adelaide,” Rybakina said. “As players we have everything we need in close proximity to the venue, making it easy to compete. Adelaide as a city knows how to make us feel welcome and bring out our best tennis.”

Three top-20 men, including Tommy Paul, Nicolas Jarry and Ugo Humbert will join Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin, as well as Sebastian Korda in the men’s field.

Paul had a strong start to 2023, beginning the season by becoming the first American man to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Australian No.2 male and world No.40 Alexei Popyrin is looking forward to returning to the Adelaide International.

“I can’t wait to be competing back in Adelaide. You cannot underestimate the motivation of being able to play in front of our Aussie fans,” Popyrin said, who upset Felix Auger-Aliassime on his way to a quarterfinal appearance in Adelaide earlier this year.

“I have had a great 2023 and I am looking forward to this form continuing and having an even bigger year in 2024.”