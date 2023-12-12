U.S. to Host Belgium in King Cup Qualifier in Orlando

Coco Gauff reacts against Cristina Bucsa during the 2nd round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Photo credit: Kathryn Riley/BNP Paribas Open

American women will launch their quest to regain the Billie Jean King Cup in Orlando next spring.

The USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, will host the U.S. vs. Belgium Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying competition April 12-13, 2024. The best-of-five match series will feature top pro women’s players from the U.S. and Belgium competing to advance to the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

This is the highest level of professional tennis to be hosted at the USTA National Campus and the first time Orlando has hosted a Billie Jean King Cup event.

The Qualifying event is one of eight being held around the world in April, with the winners of each advancing to the Finals next November in Seville, Spain, to compete for the title.

The United States leads all nations in all-time titles, with 18. The Qualifier is a best-of-five match series that begins Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m., with two singles matches featuring each country’s top two singles players. Two reverse singles matches and a doubles match will follow on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m., with an amended Saturday schedule possible if one nation clinches victory in the third or fourth singles match.

The Qualifying event will mark the debut for Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport as team captain, and she’ll nominate a team of five players to compete against the Belgians.

The U.S. currently has eight players ranked in the singles Top 50, and both reigning US Open champion and world No. 3 Coco Gauff and world No. 5 Jessica Pegula played in last year’s Qualifying, held in Delray Beach.

The final team nominations will be made in March.

Ticketing information will be announced at a later date.