Tim Henman Plays Tennis for 24 Hours to Benefit Children’s Charity

Actor Tom Hiddleston (left) was among the celebrities who joined former world No. 4 Tim Henman as he played 24 hours of tennis for charity last weekend. Photo credit: Tim Henman Foundation Instagram

Tim Henman played weekend warrior for a worthy cause last weekend.

Former world No. 4 Henman, joined by several of his celebrity friends, played 24 hours of tennis over the weekend in a Christmas Challenge charity to raise money for the Tim Henman Foundation’s initiative to support disadvantaged children.

The man affectionately nicknamed “Tiger Tim” by his peers during his playing days played 12 hours of doubles on Saturday and 12 hours of doubles on Sunday.

Four-time Wimbledon semifinalist Henman, who reported losing four toe nails during this epic tennis weekend, hit with stars including Hugh Grant, who showed strong skills wielding a Rafa Nadal signature Babolat racquet, Tom Hiddleston and survival expert, global adventurer and noted tennis fan Bear Grylls.

In a tribute to the Iron Man’s resilience in the final hour of his 24-hour display of will, Tiger Tim was serenaded with the Survivor classic “Eye of the Tiger” as he battled former British nemesis Greg Rusedski in the final hour of his tennis marathon.

Watch Tiger Tim’s reaction to match point of a 24-hour tennis test of will and resilience here: