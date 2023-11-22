Indian Wells Celebrates Thanksgiving with Special Ticket Offer

Don't Miss
- Updated: November 22, 2023
Celebrate Thanksgiving feasting on a BNP Paribas Open ticket special.
Indian Wells is celebrating Thanksgiving for tennis fans providing complimentary valet parking when you purchase any Box Seat Daily Double or Box Seat Mini Package for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open
This offer is available between now and Monday, November 27 via online purchasing only, and will be added to your AXS ticketing account after your purchase.
Order tickets for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open here.
