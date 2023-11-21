Andrea Bocelli Brings Roger Federer to Tears

The pure power of music moved the Maestro to tears.

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli brought Swiss Maestro Roger Federer to join him on stage for the finale of his Zurich show.

“Among us tonight, there is a living legend: Roger Federer. For me, it’s really an honor to dedicate the last aria to him,” Bocelli says of Federer. “For all the emotions he gave to everybody, and I would like to have him on stage here.”

Watch the passion and power of Bocelli’s soaring vocals strike a chord so deeply in Federer, he shed tears on stage.

Seeing Bocelli and Federer share the stage a brilliant and beautiful doubles pairing.