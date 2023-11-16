ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 17, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faces Daniil Medvedev in Turin on Friday. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER







Nitto ATP Finals

Turin, Italy

November 12-19th, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: Singles Final Champion: $2,201,000; Undefeated Singles Champion: $4,801,500



Stars Converge for ATP Finals

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is defending champion and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz debuts at the season-ending finale in Turin. The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena.

ATP Finals Draws



