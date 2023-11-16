TC to Televise Davis Cup Finals November 21-26th

Great Britain’s Andy Murray (R) and Great Britain’s Jamie Murray (L) at the Davis Cup. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Tennis Channel will be live in Malaga, Spain, as all-time greats Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray attempt to lead their respective countries to another championship at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals November 21-26.

Djokovic’s Serbia and Murray’s Britain are among the eight finalists competing for one of the world’s oldest trophies during men’s tennis’ annual international team competition.

The first head-to-head battle is a quarterfinal contest between Canada and Finland Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. ET.

Following the event Tennis Channel will show the sport’s best up-and-coming young players at the Next Gen ATP Finals November 28-December 2. The tournament showcases the most accomplished 21-year-olds and younger of the season, live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the first time. Round-robin play gets underway Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 a.m. ET.

First contested in 1900, Davis Cup is the most prestigious annual international team competition in men’s tennis, an event that determines the best tennis nation in the world. Eight countries have qualified for the quarterfinals in Malaga this season: Australia, Britain, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy and Serbia. Every team will play two singles and one doubles match against its opponent, each worth a point, with two points needed to advance to the next round.

Djokovic and Murray have names that define a generation of tennis greatness. Both men have reached the No.1 singles ranking during their careers. Both have won Wimbledon and the US Open, often facing one another in late rounds or finals in the sport’s largest competitions. While Djokovic is known for establishing the all-time men’s major singles titles record at 24, he and Murray are even when it comes to Davis Cup championships, with his and Serbia’s coming in 2010, while Murray’s and Britain’s took place in 2015. Each will look for a second cup with his country next week.

Tennis Channel plans to show 40 live hours and 95 encore hours of Davis Cup play this year. This includes semifinal matches on Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. ET, and Saturday, Nov. 25, at 6 a.m. ET. The 2023 Davis Cup championship will take place Sunday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. ET. Former players Jason Goodall and Jan-Michael Gambill (@JanmikeGambill) will be in the booth for Tennis Channel’s Davis Cup coverage this year, with Goodall handling play by play and Gambill offering commentary. Goodall will also announce Next Gen ATP matches beside 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinalist and returning network analyst Chris Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96).

Tennis Channel will devote 30 live hours to the Next Gen ATP Finals next week, and another 70 hours of encore competition. The event features the eight top points earners on the ATP Tour this season, all 21-years-old or younger. Split into two groups of four for round-robin play, the top two in each pool advance to single-elimination semifinal and final rounds.

Semifinals are underway Friday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. ET. The final is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET.