- Sofia Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
- Conclusion of Paris Masters confirms Nitto ATP Finals field
- Djokovic close to clinching year-end top spot following Paris Masters title
- Taro Daniel Wins Sydney, Dedicates Title to Mom
- Djokovic Downs Dimitrov to Win Seventh Paris Masters Crown
- Jessica Pegula Charges By Coco Gauff Into WTA Finals Final
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 5, 2023
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Billie Jean King Cup Finals Return to Tennis Channel November 7-12th
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 3, 2023
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Tommy Paul Returns Home to Headline Delray Beach Open
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Tennis Legend Poem • Curaidh (Hero, Champion, Warrior): Andy Murray
Conclusion of Paris Masters confirms Nitto ATP Finals field
-
- Updated: November 6, 2023
The 2023 Nitto ATP Finals is set.
As usual, the Rolex Paris Masters finalized the prestigious field of eight for the year-end championship. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev had already clinched their spots in Turin heading into the final Masters 1000 event of the season. With the Paris results, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune also punched their tickets.
There was no change in the top eight in Paris. Hubert Hurkacz’s bid to overtake Rune ended when the Pole lost to eventual runner-up Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas and Zverev did well enough with room to spare to hold off Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz, and all other challengers.
Dimitrov lost to Djokovic in Sunday’s final, but the Bulgarian would not have qualified for the YEC even with the title. He is up to 14th in the rankings.
Here are the final standings in the race to Turin:
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Jannik Sinner
5. Andrey Rublev
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas
7. Alexander Zverev
8. Holger Rune
The Turin draw will be made on Thursday before round-robin action gets underway on Sunday.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.