Conclusion of Paris Masters confirms Nitto ATP Finals field

The 2023 Nitto ATP Finals is set.



As usual, the Rolex Paris Masters finalized the prestigious field of eight for the year-end championship. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev had already clinched their spots in Turin heading into the final Masters 1000 event of the season. With the Paris results, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune also punched their tickets.



There was no change in the top eight in Paris. Hubert Hurkacz’s bid to overtake Rune ended when the Pole lost to eventual runner-up Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas and Zverev did well enough with room to spare to hold off Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz, and all other challengers.



Dimitrov lost to Djokovic in Sunday’s final, but the Bulgarian would not have qualified for the YEC even with the title. He is up to 14th in the rankings.



Here are the final standings in the race to Turin:

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Jannik Sinner

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

7. Alexander Zverev

8. Holger Rune



The Turin draw will be made on Thursday before round-robin action gets underway on Sunday.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.