Djokovic close to clinching year-end top spot following Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic is one win away from clinching another year-end No. 1 ranking.



Even one loss by Carlos Alcaraz would also seal the deal.



Unless Djokovic goes winless at the upcoming Nitto ATP Finals and Alcaraz captures the title as an undefeated champion, the 36-year-old will finish in the top spot.



That is the scenario after Djokovic added 1,000 points to his 2023 total by winning the Rolex Paris Masters on Sunday. The No. 1 seed defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final, needing one hour and 38 minutes to get the job done. It was Djokovic’s seventh Paris title and 40th Masters triumph overall.



“[It’s] incredible,” Djokovic assured. “To be able to win it after quite challenging circumstances for me this week–basically, coming back from the brink of losing three matches in a row, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I was very close to losing those matches and somehow managed to find an extra gear when it was needed.

“Today, I think we both were quite tight at the beginning and I could see that he was running out of gas a little bit. Myself as well, but I somehow managed to find an extra shot over the net. I think the match was closer than the scoreline indicates, but another amazing win for me. I’m very proud of this one considering what I’ve been through this week.”



Djokovic played three consecutive three-setters from the third round through the semis (against Tallon Griekspoor, Holger Rune, and Andrey Rublev).



The Serb leads Alcaraz by 1,490 points in the 2023 race. A maximum of 1,500 points are available in Turin.

