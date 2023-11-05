Taro Daniel Wins Sydney, Dedicates Title to Mom

Taro Daniel defeated Marc Polmans to win the 2023 NSW Open Singles title.

Taro Daniel carried the memory of his beloved mom onto the court with him in Sydney.

Moved by his mom’s memory, Daniel delivered a powerfully poignant tribute.

World No. 97 Daniel defeated Marc Polmans to capture the 2023 NSW Open Singles title in Sydney. Daniel rallied past Rinky Hijikata 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 in a riveting semifinal setting the stage for his championship run.

Afterward, the 30-year-old Daniel dedicated this championship to his mother, Yasue, a former basketball player, who passed away a year ago.

“Champion in Sydney🏆 what a week,” Daniel posted on Instagram. “Grateful for all the continuous support I receive from my team and family even though physically I was alone this time. It’s all of us together😊 special to do it on the 1 year anniversary of the passing of my mom❤️”