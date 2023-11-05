- Taro Daniel Wins Sydney, Dedicates Title to Mom
Taro Daniel Wins Sydney, Dedicates Title to Mom
-
- Updated: November 5, 2023
Taro Daniel carried the memory of his beloved mom onto the court with him in Sydney.
Moved by his mom’s memory, Daniel delivered a powerfully poignant tribute.
World No. 97 Daniel defeated Marc Polmans to capture the 2023 NSW Open Singles title in Sydney. Daniel rallied past Rinky Hijikata 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 in a riveting semifinal setting the stage for his championship run.
Afterward, the 30-year-old Daniel dedicated this championship to his mother, Yasue, a former basketball player, who passed away a year ago.
“Champion in Sydney🏆 what a week,” Daniel posted on Instagram. “Grateful for all the continuous support I receive from my team and family even though physically I was alone this time. It’s all of us together😊 special to do it on the 1 year anniversary of the passing of my mom❤️”