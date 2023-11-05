Djokovic Downs Dimitrov to Win Seventh Paris Masters Crown

Novak Djokovic won his record-extending 40th Masters 1000 championship in Pars. Photo credit: Rolex Paris Masters Facebook

Calculation wasn’t part of the curriculum for Novak Djokovic during today’s Paris final.

A dominant Djokovic played major number cruncher anyway.

In a powerful Paris performance, world No. 1 Djokovic deconstructed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3, to sweep his seventh Rolex Paris Masters crown and continue his flawless post-Wimbledon winning streak.

Reigning Roland Garros champion Djokovic made his mark as the first man to complete the Roland Garros-Paris-Bercy title sweep in the same season twice.

A red-hot Djokovic continues racking up records registering his 18th straight win capturing a record-extending 40th Masters 1000 championship.

It is Djokovic’s record seventh Rolex Paris Masters crown in nine finals and his 97th career championship.

This Paris performance has profound Turin repercussions: Djokovic now has 9,945 ranking points in the Race to Turin—a full 1,500-point lead over No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, which means barring complete collapse or injury at this month’s ATP Finals, the Serbian should cruise to his record-extending eighth year-end No. 1 finish.

A champion for the ages, Djokovic isn’t just getting older—he’s getting better. Since bowing to Carlos Alcaraz in a pulsating Wimbledon final last July, Djokovic has not lost a match posting an impeccable 33-1 hard-court record in 2023.

In a classy coda to this title run, Djokovic urged his friend to keep on fighting.

“I want to encourage you to stay tough and keep going. You played some of the greatest tennis I’ve seen you play this week and the last few months so keep going,” Djokovic told buddy Dimitrov during the trophy presentation. “Congrats to your team, to your family.

“It’s always a pleasure to share the court with you. We go back a long time. We are kind of veterans of the tour….30-plus Gen.”

This Paris final between the 36-year-old Serbian and 32-year-old Bulgarian was one for the older set—the oldest title match in tournament history and oldest ATP final this season—and though both men were revitalized at the Accor Arena this week, Djokovic looked fitter, fresher and more formidable.

Still, Dimitrov, who dropped to 1-12 lifetime vs. Djokovic, can look back on a riveting run to his first Masters 1000 final since he won the 2017 Cincinnati and was appreciative for the massive crowd support he earned from Paris fans.

“Getting to the final of this tournament means so much more than you guys can imagine, but also it could not have been possible without you and the week of support,” Dimitrov said. “Honestly, I’m so grateful. Novak congrats to another amazing week for your team.”