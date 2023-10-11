Don't Miss
Naomi Osaka Returns to Practice Court
- Updated: October 11, 2023
The Australian starts in January.
Naomi Osaka is already hammering away in preparation for the Happy Slam.
New mom Osaka shared some video of her recent hard-court practice sessions.
The four-time Grand Slam champion has reunited with former coach Wim Fissette and is gearing up what she hopes will be a competitive comeback in 2024.
Osaka posted her practice video a week after fellow former No. 1 Rafael Nadal shared some of his training from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Marlloca.
If health holds up, we could see a trio of former world No. 1 players—Osaka, Nadal and Angelique Kerber, who is also practicing after giving birth to her first child–back on court Down Under this coming January.
