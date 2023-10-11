Naomi Osaka Returns to Practice Court

New mom Naomi Osaka is back on the practice court preparing for the 2024 Australian Open.

The Australian starts in January.

Naomi Osaka is already hammering away in preparation for the Happy Slam.

New mom Osaka shared some video of her recent hard-court practice sessions.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has reunited with former coach Wim Fissette and is gearing up what she hopes will be a competitive comeback in 2024.

Osaka posted her practice video a week after fellow former No. 1 Rafael Nadal shared some of his training from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Marlloca.

If health holds up, we could see a trio of former world No. 1 players—Osaka, Nadal and Angelique Kerber, who is also practicing after giving birth to her first child–back on court Down Under this coming January.