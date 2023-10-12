- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 13, 2023
Roger Federer Cracks Top 10 of Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes for 2023
- Updated: October 12, 2023
Roger Federer’s playing days are done.
The Swiss superstar remains a perennial Top 10 power.
Federer ranks No. 9 on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for 2023.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion earned $95 million in off-court endorsements from the period of May 1, 2022 to May 1, 2023, to secure his spot on the Forbes list again.
A Record $3.4 Billion Haul For The World’s 50 Highest-Paid Athletes https://t.co/XPnJ37xjOR pic.twitter.com/qAqPhVreyd— Forbes (@Forbes) October 12, 2023
Former world No. 1 Federer maintains lucrative endorsement deals with Uniqlo, On and Wilson, among others.
Serena Williams, who recently gave birth to her second child, is the only woman to crack the Forbest Top 50 Highest-Paid Athletes list. Serena Williams earned $45.3 million during the one-year period Forbes uses to compile its annual list.
Forbes Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes for 2023 List
Cristiano Ronaldo – $136 million (46 on the field, 90 off)
Lionel Messi – $130 million (65 on the field, 65 off the field)
Kylian Mbappé – $120 million (100 on the field, 20 off)
LeBron James – $119.5 million (44.5 on the court, 75 off)
Canelo Alvarez – $110 million (100 in the ring, 10 off)
Dustin Johnson – $107 million (102 on the course, 5 off)
Phil Mickelson – $106 million (104 on the course, 4 off)
Steph Curry – $100.4 million (48.4 on the court, 52 off)
Roger Federer – $95.1 million (.1 on the court, 95 off)
Kevin Durant – $89.1 million (44.1 on the court, 45 off)