Rafael Nadal Returns to the Practice Court

Photo credit: Simon Bruty/USTA/US Open

Rafael Nadal has returned to the practice court with vigor.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion shared video of his practice session at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. Nadal’s practice video post comes nearly four months to the day after his June 2nd hip surgery.

While it’s a short practice video, it’s a positive sign for fans as Nadal aims to return for the 2024 Australian Open, which begins on January 14th.

In a Movistar Plus + interview with Juanma Castaño last month—his first major interview since undergoing hip surgery on June 2nd—Nadal reiterated his belief 2024 will possibly be his final season.

However, the king of clay made it clear he is not closing the door to continuing to compete if his body can cope with the rigors of the pro circuit.

“I said that possibly 2024 will be my last year. I stand by it, but I can’t confirm it 100 percent,” Nadal told Juanma Castaño. “I think there’s a good chance yes, because I know how my body is but how I’ll be in four months, I don’t know.

“I’m not sure what I will do in 2024, because it will change completely depending on whether I have some objectives or others. If I don’t recover it’s one thing, if I can compete at a level that excites me is another.”

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar aims to comeback and compete at a high level, but cautions he’s well aware of the considerable challenges he faces in advancing age, chronic injury and aches and pains that limit training time. Recovering from the arthroscopic surgery Nadal underwent on the left psoas tendon has limited his practice time—and prompted him to maintain an open mind about his 2024 aspirations.