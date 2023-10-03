Sunday Start: 2024 Australian Open Will Be 15-Day Event

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Women’s Singles Final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during day 13 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Happy Slam is extending the party.

The 2024 Australian Open will feature a historic Sunday start, joining Roland Garros as the second 15-day Grand Slam tournament.

Organizers announced the Sunday start today saying the decision was driven in part by several late-night finishes that can drain players and fans.

The Sunday start provides greater flexibility for schedule makers spreading the first round out over three days instead of the traditional two days.

“We’ve listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimize late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said. “The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike. The first round will now be played over three days instead of two, also giving fans an extra day of unbelievable tennis, entertainment, food and family fun.

“Every year our team works hard to bring fans an event that feels new and exciting, and this is another opportunity to grow what is already the biggest annual sporting event in the world in January.”

The 2024 Australian Open is set for January 14-28th. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 12th.

AO officials say the Sunday start “increases the number of AO sessions in the three arenas from 47 to 52. The day session at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will feature a minimum of two matches, down from three, to limit the potential of late finishes. Night sessions will continue to feature a minimum of two matches and the John Cain Arena schedule also remains the same.”

Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic is reigning AO men’s champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is defending Australian Open women’s champion.

Interestingly, the Australian Open, which features three stadium courts with retractable roofs, joins Roland Garros as the second 15-day Slam.