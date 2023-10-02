Ricky’s preview and pick for the Beijing semifinals: Medvedev vs. Zverev

From the start, the China Open was probably the most stacked ATP 500 tournament of the entire year. Nothing has changed heading into the semifinals, as the lineup features Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev.



Tuesday’s first semifinal pits Medvedev against Zverev for the 17th time in their careers. They have already faced each other three times this season, with Medvedev getting the job done in Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo, and Rome before Zverev prevailed in Cincinnati. Three of their four encounters in 2023 have required final sets. Overall, the head-to-head series stands at 9-7 in favor of Medvedev.



Another good one should be in the cards. Zverev is obviously the underdog, but his Asian swing is off to a fantastic start. The 10th-ranked German lifted the Chengdu trophy last week and so far in Beijing he has defeated Diego Schwartzman, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Nicolas Jarry all in three sets.



Medvedev is rolling along nicely, as well. The third-ranked Russian finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open and he secured his semifinal spot this week with defeats of Tommy Paul, Alex de Minaur, and Ugo Humbert. Medvedev has already clinched his place in the Nitto ATP Finals along with Djokovic and Alcaraz.

With Zverev having played a ton of tennis over the past two weeks, he has to be at least somewhat fatigued. This is a good opportunity for Medvedev to turn the tide of the rivalry back in his favor.



Pick: Medvedev in 3



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.