- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Beijing semifinals: Alcaraz vs. Sinner
- Ricky’s preview and pick for the Beijing semifinals: Medvedev vs. Zverev
- Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023
- Qinwen Zheng: I Cried When Coach Wim Fissette Quit
- Esteemed Writer Richard Evans Nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 2nd, 2023
- Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 1st, 2023
- Ons Jabeur Wins First Hard-Court Title in Ningbo
- Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, September 30th, 2023
- Cast Your Vote For Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024
- Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, September 29th, 2023
- Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, September 28th, 2023
- Lindsay Davenport Named New U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Captain
- Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, September 27th, 2023
- Ivanovic, Moya, Pennetta, Richard Evans Lead List of Hall of Fame Nominees
Ricky’s preview and pick for the Beijing semifinals: Alcaraz vs. Sinner
-
- Updated: October 2, 2023
Ask for more Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner matches and you shall receive.
It took a while, but one of the most entertaining rivalries on tour will finally add another chapter when Alcaraz and Sinner collide in the China Open semifinals on Tuesday night. It will be their first meeting since consecutive encounters at the two spring Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.
They split those two hard-court showdowns, so their head-to-head series on the main tour remains tied–now at three victories apiece. Their most memorable battle to date (and it will be difficult to ever top) has come at the 2022 U.S. Open, where Alcaraz saved a match point and prevailed 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on the way to his first major title.
Alcaraz certainly heads into Tuesday’s contest as the favorite given that he is the top seed in Beijing and has been dominant through three rounds. The Spaniard punched his ticket to the last four by erasing Yannick Hanfmann, Lorenzo Musetti, and Casper Ruud all in straight sets.
Sinner was less than 100 percent from a health standpoint on Monday but managed to scrape through a three-setter against Grigor Dimitrov. The seventh-ranked Italian also needed three sets to get past Dan Evans in round one before destroying Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-0.
Despite being the underdog, I think Sinner has a decent chance in this one–provided, of course, that he is 100 percent physically. He would probably be in trouble in a best-of-five situation, but since he can see the finish line in a best-of-three set match it could be a much different and more manageable scenario. I’m leaning toward Sinner for the upset, sending Alcaraz on his way to even more important tournaments in Shanghai, Paris, and London as he tries to track down Novak Djokovic for the year-end No. 1 ranking.
Pick: Sinner in 3
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.