Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 2nd, 2023

US Open champion Coco Gauff returns to action in Beijing on Monday. Photo credit: Darren Carroll/USTA/US Open







Beijing China Open

Beijing, China

September 28-October 4, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $3,663,875



Carlos Alcaraz Returns to Action in Beijing

Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz returns as the top seed in Beijing with US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev seeded second. The Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, built for the 2008 Olympic Games, is the venue for the China Open. In 2011, the centre expanded to 11 courts. The venue also boasts a 15,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof, named the Diamond Court due to its likeness. The tennis centre employs space-age air-cooling technology to benefit players and spectators.



Beijing China Open Draws



Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here



Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here



Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Monday, October 2nd: Click Here





