Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria will face Holger Rune in Beijing on Sunday. Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images







Beijing China Open

Beijing, China

September 28-October 4, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $3,663,875



Carlos Alcaraz Returns to Action in Beijing

Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz returns as the top seed in Beijing with US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev seeded second. The Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, built for the 2008 Olympic Games, is the venue for the China Open. In 2011, the centre expanded to 11 courts. The venue also boasts a 15,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof, named the Diamond Court due to its likeness. The tennis centre employs space-age air-cooling technology to benefit players and spectators.



Beijing China Open Draws



Singles Draw: Click Here



Doubles Draw: Click Here



Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here



Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Sunday, October 1st: Click Here





